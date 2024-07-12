Csenge Advisory Group Sells 243 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,892,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $233.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $241.88. The company has a market cap of $115.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.77.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

