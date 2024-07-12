Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,601 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 141,998 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

