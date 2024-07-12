Csenge Advisory Group Sells 280 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 47.9% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 18,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 401,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,745,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $133.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.26.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

