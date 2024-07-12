Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,853 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

