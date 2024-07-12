Csenge Advisory Group Sells 2,984 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.24% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $636,000.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

