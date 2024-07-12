Csenge Advisory Group Sells 3,546 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after buying an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after buying an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,179,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 120,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.78 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

