Csenge Advisory Group Sells 38 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $338.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.97. The company has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

