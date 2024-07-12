Csenge Advisory Group Sells 381 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 158.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.24.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $622,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,549.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

