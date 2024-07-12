Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,666 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 39,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

