Csenge Advisory Group Sells 59 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 478.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $169.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.10.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

