Csenge Advisory Group Sells 7,229 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $214.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.98. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

