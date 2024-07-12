Csenge Advisory Group Sells 96 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. FBN Securities raised shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.35.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $370.43 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.12 and a 200-day moving average of $321.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,681,402 in the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

