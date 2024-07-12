Csenge Advisory Group Takes $244,000 Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 2,279.1% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.01. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.70 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,925.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,127.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSEC. StockNews.com raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

