Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $73,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $222.00 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.13.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.