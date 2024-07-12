Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $26.94 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

