Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

NMFC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.08 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 122.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,854.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

