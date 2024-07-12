Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,951,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,608 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,209,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,140 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,681,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,919,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $30.45 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

