CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
CSX Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
