CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. CSX has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CSX to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

CSX Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.39.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

