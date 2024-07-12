Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Cummins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cummins by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $280.01 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.20 and a 200 day moving average of $270.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
