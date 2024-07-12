CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on CVRx from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on CVRx from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CVRx from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair cut CVRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVRx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVRx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CVRX opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CVRx has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 123.58% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. On average, analysts predict that CVRx will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVRx during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

