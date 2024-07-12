CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $315.00 at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $280.63.

CYBR stock opened at $269.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day moving average of $247.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -420.66 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $142.92 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

