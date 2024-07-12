Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 962.3% in June

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 962.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $3.85 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.
