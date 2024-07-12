Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Up 962.3% in June

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 962.3% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $3.85 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. It is also involved in the provision of construction management and technical consultancy services related to real estate. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

