D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.75.

Several research firms have commented on DHI. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $149.73 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

