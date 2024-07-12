Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,003 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 702.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $185,011.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.80, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

