Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,708 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 92,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $13.37 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,517,242.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

