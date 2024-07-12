Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Iris Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Iris Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,837,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 351,774 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

IREN stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Iris Energy Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

