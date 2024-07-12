Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 633.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,226,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,116,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,350,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,038,000 after buying an additional 125,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $217,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $89,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $217,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.04.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

