Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,862 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,731,000 after buying an additional 2,105,436 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,860 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 884,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Up 3.5 %

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

