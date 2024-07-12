Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after acquiring an additional 371,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

