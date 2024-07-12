Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 6.1 %

FBIN opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.