Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,351 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 391.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Medpace in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total value of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Up 3.8 %

MEDP opened at $434.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $439.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

