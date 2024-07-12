Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 5,800 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 644.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

