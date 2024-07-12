Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

