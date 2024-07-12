Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 600.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 828,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 231,921 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,243,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $2,787,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,020,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,964,000 after purchasing an additional 54,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,167.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TNK opened at $64.22 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. The business had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

