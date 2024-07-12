Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $335,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 686.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at $93,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWN opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.15.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

