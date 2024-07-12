Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 1,957.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on IRWD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

IRWD stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $15.70.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.45% and a negative net margin of 254.41%. The business had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

