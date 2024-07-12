Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,212,000 after buying an additional 1,756,189 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,631,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4,693.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 777,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.21%.

Insider Activity

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 808,771 shares of company stock valued at $27,677,253. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.93.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

