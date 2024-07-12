Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $719,000 Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of ERJ opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.71. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Embraer

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.