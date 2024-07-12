Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $736,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $140.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

