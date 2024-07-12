Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE PATH opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

