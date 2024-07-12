Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

