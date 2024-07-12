Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $356,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after buying an additional 7,750,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,480,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,030,177,000 after purchasing an additional 690,057 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,374 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,053,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,779.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,725,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154,618 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.07.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.73%. Analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVE shares. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

