Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at $98,023,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 308.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,765,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,474,000 after buying an additional 2,087,745 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,423,000 after buying an additional 1,309,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,976,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 1,835.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 984,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 933,617 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 0.49. Kanzhun Limited has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

