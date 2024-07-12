Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,709 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 5.1 %

ESRT opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.