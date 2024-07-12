Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,899 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 109,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHO. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.