Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 432 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Trading Up 2.2 %

ARMK stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Aramark Profile

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.