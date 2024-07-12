Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Samsara by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,878,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,299 shares in the company, valued at $47,631,593.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $33,161.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 337,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,065.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $3,336,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,631,593.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,687,646 shares of company stock valued at $57,540,517. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT opened at $36.26 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

