Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 899,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,046,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after acquiring an additional 174,739 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 764.0% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,478.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,560. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.31 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

