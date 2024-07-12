Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $8,609,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2,190.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 181,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

LTC opened at $35.12 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

