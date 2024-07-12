Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in argenx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in argenx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in argenx by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $519.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.42.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $461.72 on Friday. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58 and a beta of 0.64.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

